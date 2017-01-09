Baidu upgraded to Neutral at J.P. Morgan

Increasing from Underweight to Neutral, analyst Alex Yao projects upside for contribution of in-feed ads (4% and 7% in 2017 and 2018, respectively) to total revenue and advancement of 17-19E core ads operating profit CAGR to 16% over prior expectation of 8%. Does, however, remain apprehensive on long-term growth prospects, noting competition among high-engagement ad platforms (WeChat, Weibo specifically cited), measurement of Baidu's feed product success on time spend and traffic scale bases, and vague long-term strategy for video and O2O.

Models 2017 and 2018 revenue 6% and 7% above consensus, respectively, and 2017 and 2018 EPS 19% and 13% lower than consensus, respectively.

Anticipates positive share reaction to financial release and/or commentary on monetization of in-feed ads over coming quarters.

Target increased from $159 to $190.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) premarket +0.66% to $177.54.

