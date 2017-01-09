Fresenius says pending regulation to end premium assistance could harm its business; subpoena received related to investigation into related charity

Fresenius Medical Care Holdings (NYSE:FMS) reports that a new regulation from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) prohibiting insurance premium assistance for certain dialysis patients could materially harm its business. The company says the new rule, due to take effect January 13, could adversely affect the ability of 700 - 2,000 end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients to receive services.

It adds that it has joined other providers and patient advocates in filing a lawsuit opposing the regulation.

On January 3, the company received a subpoena from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts requesting information related to the premium assistance program operated by the American Kidney Fund, a non-profit that assists patients with kidney disease. The AKF has provided premium assistance to ESRD patients for many years. Fresenius intents to cooperate fully with the inquiry.