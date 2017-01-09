Party City announces new franchise deal

Party City (NYSE:PRTY) announces that it has entered into an agreement to acquire a master franchise group representing 18 franchise stores in Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi and Florida.

The purchase price is estimated to be $14.5M to $15.0M, which is approximately 4.5X EBITDA. The fully synergized multiple is expected to fall below 4X.

The franchise operator reported 2016 sales of ~$34M.

“Acquiring franchise stores over time is an integral component of our strategy to invest in growth opportunities at attractive multiples of earnings, says CEO James Harrison.

Source: Press Release