AxoGen preannounces Q4 and FY2016 revenue

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) announces preliminary unaudited Q4 and FY2016 revenue and selected business highlights for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2016.

Q4 revenue is expected to be at least $11.3M (+45%).

FY2016 revenue is expected to be at least $41M (+50%).

Ended the quarter with 51 direct sales representatives and 20 independent distributors, completed 13 national education courses in 2016 and expects to conduct 15 courses in 2017.

Management reiterates its FY2016 gross margin guidance to exceed 80%.

2017 annual revenue will grow at least 40% over 2016 revenue and gross margins will remain above 80%.