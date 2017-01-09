Fiat +2% after U.S. decision and Trump tweet

The decision by Fiat Chrysler Automobile (NYSE:FCAU) to invest $1B in plants in Michigan and Ohio is already being singled out by President-elect Trump.

DJT: "Fiat Chrysler just announced plans to invest $1BILLION in Michigan and Ohio plants, adding 2000 jobs. This after Ford said last week that it will expand in Michigan and U.S. instead of building a BILLION dollar plant in Mexico. Thank you Ford & Fiat C!"

Previously: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles seen as easy Trump target (Jan. 6)

Previously: Fiat Chrysler to invest $1B in the U.S. (Jan. 9)