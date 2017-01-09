Stocks set for lower open as oil prices tumble

Stock futures indicate a mostly lower open, following weakness in European markets and falling crude oil prices; Dow -0.3% , S&P -0.2% , Nasdaq flat.

In Europe, U.K.'s FTSE +0.3% but Germany's DAX -0.6% and France's CAC -0.8% ; in Asia, China's Shanghai Composite ended +0.5% while Japan's Nikkei was closed.

In corporate news, Acuity Brands ( -10.7% ) and Commercial Metals ( -4.2% ) are sharply lower premarket after missing earnings expectations.

U.S. crude -2.3% at $52.94/bbl as the optimism surrounding production cuts has been overtaken by concerns about higher U.S. production.

U.S. Treasury prices are rebounding following Friday's selloff, pushing the 10-year yield lower by 5 bps to 2.37%.

Still ahead: consumer credit