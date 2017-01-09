Ford full speed ahead at the Detroit Auto Show

Ford (NYSE:F) is full of announcements as the Detroit Auto Show kicks off.

The company is unveiling its new F-150 pickup at the event and announced the return of the Ranger pickup in North America and Bronco to global markets.

At the auto show, Ford's "City of Tomorrow" is giving attendees an inside look at how near-term mobility advancements - including autonomous and electric vehicles, ride-sharing and ride-hailing and connected vehicles - interact with urban infrastructure to create a transportation ecosystem. In some ways, Ford could be considered the most forward-thinking automaker on the block.

Ford reiterates that it's adding 13 new electrified vehicles this year, including a hybrid F-150.

On the political front, Ford notes the Ranger and Bronco models will be manufactured at Ford’s Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan.

Source: Press Release