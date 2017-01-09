Gevo plans further RTO upgrades at Luverne plant while offline

Gevo (GEVO -1.2% ) says it has decided to make further upgrades to the regenerative thermal oxidizer at the Luverne, Minn., isobutanol production plant while the facility is down.

The plant was halted on Dec. 21 to perform unplanned necessary repairs and maintenance on the plant's RTO, a piece of pollution control equipment.

Gevo says the Luverne plant produced 190K gallons of isobutanol, the highest-ever quarterly production level, and surpassed production cost targets, demonstrating variable costs of production of less than the targeted $3.00-$3.50/gal.