CenturyLink acquires SAP solutions provider SEAL Consulting

CenturyLink (CTL -0.2% ) has acquired SEAL Consulting, shoring up its SAP solutions repertoire.

SEAL serves customers across the manufacturing, retail and consumer products verticals using a variety of SAP solutions, including SAP ECC as well as offerings addressing supply chain management and governance, risk and compliance.

CenturyLink is an premium supplier partner with SAP and says the acquisition expands the integrated solutions it offers, "leveraging our hosting and cloud infrastructures to add broader SAP implementation and application managed services capabilities to our portfolio" as well as adding expertise in the industry verticals.