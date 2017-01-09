Allergan nabs global rights to Assembly Bio's microbiome GI development programs

Allergan (AGN +0.5% ) inks a research, development, collaboration and license agreement with Assembly Biosciences (ASMB -0.1% ) securing global rights to Assembly's microbiome gastrointestinal (GI) development programs.

The deal includes preclinical candidates ABI-M201 and ABI-M301 for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, respectively, as well as two candidates to be identified by Assembly for irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), IBS with diarrhea (IBS-D), with constipation (IBS-C) or mixed (IBS-M).

Under the terms of the deal, Assembly will receive $50M upfront, undisclosed milestones and tiered royalties on net sales. Development costs through proof-of-concept studies will be shared. Allergan will assume all costs afterward.

The transaction should close this quarter.