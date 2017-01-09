Weyerhaeuser and Kite Realty boosted to Strong Buy, Realty Income cut to Underperform at Raymond James

Weyerhaeuser (WY +0.7% ) is upgraded to Strong Buy with $36 price target, suggesting 16% upside from last week's close. Kite Realty Group (KRG +0.3% ) is also raised to Strong Buy, with $29 price target suggesting 20% upside .

Lifted to Outperform are Kimco (KIM -0.3% ), LaSalle Hotel (LHO -0.3% ), Brandywine Realty (BRG +2.2% ), Rayonier (RYN +1.1% ), and Washington REIT (WRE +0.5% ).

Downgraded to Market Perform are Cedar Realty (CDR -4.1% ), EastGroup (EGP -1.1% ), Easterly Government Properties (DEA -0.7% ), Corporate Office Properties (OFC -0.4% ), and Regency Centers (REG -0.7% ).