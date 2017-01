Shares of Boston Beer (SAM -7.6% ) are down sharply after William Blair cuts the beer stock to Market Perform from Outperform.

The investment firm warns that the depletions outlook from Boston Beer for 2016 and 2017 is at risk due.

Susquehanna lowers it price target on SAM to $165 from $173.

"Despite the seemingly attractive valuation on M&A and on more aggressive debt leverage, we see near term downside for SAM shares ahead of the release of 4Q16," warns analyst Pablo Zuanic.