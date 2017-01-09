Supreme Court rejects Dow Chemical over $1B tax deduction claim

The U.S. Supreme Court dismisses Dow Chemical's (DOW +2.1% ) attempt to revive its claim to $1B-plus in tax deductions based on partnerships the company formed that lower courts said were created primarily to avoid tax liability.

The Court left in place two rulings by the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in favor of the U.S. government over the two partnerships that ran during 1993-2003, agreeing with the IRS that Dow did not deserve the tax benefits, and also imposed a 20% penalty for negligence and understatement of taxes.