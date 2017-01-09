Bernstein resets Juniper Networks to Neutral stance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) has moved 0.9% lower after Bernstein downgraded the firm to Market Perform, from Outperform.

Analyst Pierre Ferragu has updated Bernstein's price target, to $33 from a previous $30. That implies 15% upside from today's lower price.

There's limited upside with shares trading about 10% below fair value, Ferragu suggests. "Following cautious guidance and the resignation of the CFO, Juniper fell heavily in the first five weeks of 2016. However, the stock has rebounded ~30% since this point on the back of excellent execution and momentum in its 'cloud' business in recent quarters."