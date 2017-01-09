WSJ: Morgan Stanley and UBS ready to boost China investment

To review, foreign banks operating in China must partner with domestic players in joint ventures. The JVs can undertake a number of investment banking activities, but most don't have licenses to trade securities.

Writing in the WSJ, Julie Steinberg reports both Morgan Stanley (MS -1.2% ) and UBS (UBS -2.1% ) are planning to increase their stakes in their China JVs to 49% - the highest allowed by Beijing.

Morgan Stanley currently owns one-third of its JV, and UBS one-quarter.

The thresholds were initially 33.3%, and were raised to 49% in 2012. Most banks, however, hadn't lifted their stakes because the profits to be had weren't worth the trouble.

The moves by Morgan and UBS suggest at least those two have faith in continued markets liberalization in China.