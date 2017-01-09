Retail investors edgy as ICR heats up

MKM Partners thinks it's a good bet to buy bearish options on retail ETFs in front of the ICR Conference presentations this week.

The investment firm says the options market isn't prepped for a wave of downside catalysts.

Within the sector, MKM likes Ross Stores (ROST +0.8% ), TJX Companies (TJX +0.7% ), Burlingston Stores (BURL -0.2% ) and Lululemon (LULU -0.4% ).

