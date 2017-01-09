Orthofix nabs U.S. and European regulatory approvals for next-gen bone growth stimulators

Orthofix International (OFIX +5.9% ) announces that it has received regulatory approvals in the U.S. and Europe for its next-generation bone growth stimulators CervicalStim and SpinalStim. The company says both devices use a low-level pulsed electromagnetic field to activate and enhance the body's natural healing process thereby providing patients with a safe, non-invasive treatment option for promoting post-operative spinal fusion.

Both products will be accompanied with a mobile device app called Stim onTrack which is designed to help patients follow their prescription, including daily treatment reminders and a device usage calendar.