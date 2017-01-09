Private mortgage insurers head south as FHA cuts premiums

Radian Group (RDN -3.4% ), MGIC Investment (MTG -2.5% ), Essent Group (ESNT -3.3% ), NMI Holdings (NMIH -3.6% ), Old Republic (ORI -0.5% ), and Genworth (GNW -1.3% ) all get a parting gift from the Obama administration as the FHA cuts borrowing fees by 25 basis points.

The meme for private mortgage insurers of late has been one in which they're seen as gaining market share thanks to the government's pulling back from the business of mortgage insurance. This fee reduction suggests the exact opposite.

The incoming administration, its proposed HUD Secretary Ben Carson, and the Republican congress are likely opposed to the fee reduction, but whether it actually gets reversed is a different story.