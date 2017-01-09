Nigerian oil union threatens strike at Exxon, Chevron fuel depots

A Nigerian oil labor union says it would stage a three-day strike at Chevron (CVX -0.9% ) and Exxon Mobil (XOM -1.7% ) fuel depots starting Wednesday in a protest over sackings, pending the outcome of talks with the government.

Nigerian labor unions have criticized oil companies for dismissing workers in recent months, and the union held a one-day strike last week at Total's (TOT -0.9% ) fuel depots before reaching an agreement.

A senior figure in another labor union says his members will await the outcome of government talks before deciding whether or not to strike.