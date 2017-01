Celgene's 2016 top line ~$11.2B, as much as $13.4B this year

On a preliminary basis, Celgene (CELG -0.7% ) expects total revenues of $11.2B (+22%) led by REVLIMID ($6.98B, up 20%), POMALYST/IMNOVID ($1.31B, up 33%), OTEZLA ($1.02B, up 116%) and ABRAXANE ($973M, up 1%). EPS should be $2.43 - 2.51 (+27%).

2017 Guidance: revenues: $13.0B - 13.4B (+18%); EPS: $5.85 - 6.21; non-GAAP EPS: $7.10 - 7.25 (+21%); REVLIMID: $8.0B - 8.3B, POMALYST/IMNOVID: $1.6B; OTELZA: $1.5B - 1.7B, ARAXANE: $1.0B.

Long-term guidance: non-GAAP EPS greater than $13.00 on revenues greater than $21B by 2020.

#JPM17