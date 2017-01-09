Report: Egypt's Sawiris to discuss Oi bid with Brazil government

Egypt's Naguib Sawiris is headed to Brazil to discuss his bid for bankrupt carrier Oi (NYSE:OIBR), according to a newspaper report.

The billionaire plans to argue that his plan will turn around the company in a year, similar to his results in a merger between his Orascom TMT and Italy's Wind Telecomunicazioni five years ago. Oi could be merged with TIM Participações (TSU +0.6% ), Brazil's No. 2 wireless carrier.

A plan from Sawiris and a group of Oi's creditors is one of a few competing for attention in turning around Brazil's fourth-largest wireless carrier.