Beacon Roofing Supply announces acquisition of Eco Insulation Supply of Stamford, CT

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) announced acquisition of Eco Insulation Supply.

Paul Isabella, Beacon’s CEO and President, emphasized the strategic fit of the acquisition and the compatibility of the two companies, stating, "We are very excited that EIS has joined the Beacon family. EIS’s strong reputation with contractors in its markets will provide an excellent complement to Beacon’s insulation footprint, which we are committed to growing both through additional acquisitions of great companies like EIS and through strategic greenfield openings. I welcome Kevin Brown and all of EIS’s experienced employees and know that they will be great additions to Beacon.”

Source: Press Release