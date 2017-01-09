Incyte up 7% on expanded cancer collaboration with Merck; IDO competitor NewLink up 17%

Incyte (INCY +6.7% ) and Merck (MRK +0.4% ) expand their collaboration investigating the combination of epacadostat and Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in solid tumors and blood cancers. The companies now plan to initiate pivotal studies in four additional tumor types: non-small cell lung cancer, renal cell carcinoma, bladder cancer and squamous cell carcinoma.

Epacadostat is a small molecule inhibitor of IDO1, an immunosuppressive enzyme that has been shown to induce regulatory T cell generation and activation thereby allowing cancer cells to avoid detection by the immune system. Pembrolizumab helps the immune system fight tumor cells by blocking the interaction between PD-1, a cell surface receptor expressed on T cells and pro-B cells, and its ligands PD-L1 and PD-L2. PD-1 is an immune checkpoint which down regulates the immune system. Blocking its action activates the immune system to attack cancer cells.

The good news has apparently spread to NewLink Genetics (NLNK +17.1% ) who inked a development deal in October 2014 with Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Genentech for IDO candidate GDC-0919.

#JPM17