Keryx Biopharma +5.4% on strong preliminary numbers

Q4 prescription demand was about 8.7K prescriptions, which included 4.5K for December, the first full month of sales post resupply of Auryxia. The FDA has also approved Patheon's manufacturing facility in France which will supply Auryxia to the U.S.

Keryx (KERX +5.4% ) expects Q4 revenues of about $9.5M vs. $5.8M a year earlier. Full-year revenues should foot to $31.9M vs. $13.7M in 2015.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled about $112.1M at year-end.

The company's JPMorgan conference presentation is at 5:30 ET.

