Facebook top 2017 internet pick at Oppenheimer & Co.

Analyst Jason Helfstein cites possible major upside to ad pricing (particularly notes 202% Y/Y increase over period from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday in 2016), an 8% increase in usage (comScore data) during Q4 compared to 1% in Q3, a 16% sequential gain in monetization needed to meet Q4 consensus estimates, a level Helfstein considers "quite achievable," and Instagram growth (spotlights 600M user milestone reached in December).

Restates Facebook (FB +0.8% ) at Outperform and a $144 price target, and increases revenue model for Q4 from $8.3B to $8.5B.