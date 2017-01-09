Gazprom reports record gas exports amid cold weather in Europe

Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) says its daily supplies of natural gas to countries outside of the former Soviet Union have reached a record high due to cold weather in Europe.

The Russian firm says it pumped 615.5M cm of gas to countries outside the former USSR borders on Jan. 6, beating its previous record hit on Jan. 5 by nearly 1M cm.

Gazprom, which delivers around a third of the EU's gas, says the recent spike in European demand boosted supplies through its Nord Stream pipeline to an all-time high of 165.2M cm, up from 160.75M cm on Jan. 1.