Analysts weigh in on UNH/SCAI deal

Analysts like UnitedHealth Group's (UNH -0.4% ) acquisition of Surgical Health Care Affiliates (SCAI +15.9% ) for $57 a share.

Jefferies' Brian Tanquilut says the bid is fair with competing offers unlikely due to valuation. Great strategic fit with OptumCare.

Evercore's Michael Newshel adds that OptumCare has "massive growth potential."

Cowen's Christine Arnold reiterates that OptumHealth is the "least appreciated" UNH growth factor. SCAI will supplement Optum's 175 MedExpress clinics.

Goldman's Matthew Borsch believes SCAI will increase OptumHealth's top line by 8% and operating income 20% before acquisition costs.