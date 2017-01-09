CTI BioPharma +10% after presenting progress and plans

Recent progress: The FDA this month removed the full clinical hold on studies under the IND application for pacritinib. Also this month, the company received a €7.5M milestone payment for Servier following a milestone associated with patient enrollment in the Phase 3 PIX306 tiral of Pixuvri.

Among the key objectives for this year: Advance Marketing Authorization Application in E.U. and define regulatory pathway in U.S. for pacritinib; Initiate PAC203 trial (intended for Q2); Secure ex-U.S. partner for pacritinib; Release top-line results of PIX306 (expected by year-end).

Cash and equivalents on hand at year-end was about $44M (prior to the above-mentioned milestone payment). Cash burn this year is expected to be $65M-$75M. Existing cash and further partnerships should be enough to get through the year, says the company.

