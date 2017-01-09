Amgen teams up with Germany's Immatics Biotech in immuno-oncology

Amgen (AMGN +0.3% ) inks a strategic collaboration with Tuebingen, Germany-based Immatics Biotechnologies GmbH to develop next-generation T-cell engaging bispecific immunotherapies targeting a range of cancers. The partnership will leverage Immatics' T-cell receptor know-how and its XPRESIDENT target discovery platform with Amgen's Bispecific T-cell Engager (BiTE) technology.

Under the terms of the agreement, Immatics will receive $30M upfront, up to $500M in milestones for each program and up to double-digit tiered royalties.

Amgen will be responsible for clinical development, manufacturing and global commercialization.