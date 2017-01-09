Southern says latest delay pushes Kemper power plant cost past $7B

Southern Co. (SO -0.7% ) discloses that the Kemper County coal gasification project will be delayed by another month, confirming it now aims to put the plant into commercial operation by Jan. 31, pushing the price tag past $7B.

SO says the delay will add $52M to the cost, with shareholders ultimately paying an additional $34M after absorbing nearly $2.7B in cumulative losses.

To reach the Jan. 31 deadline, Mississippi Power must synchronize the two units that gasify lignite coal; the company has tested them individually, but has not yet attempted to run them at the same time, which requires further coordination.

Separately, SO says it agreed to acquire the 276 MW Bethel Wind Energy Center in Texas from Invenergy Services for an undisclosed sum; with the deal, SO would own more than 3,200 MW of renewable generation across 36 solar, wind and biomass facilities either announced, acquired or under construction.