STORE Capital reports strong acquisition activity in 2016

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) real estate investment portfolio at the end of FY16 was approx. $5.1B with 1,650 property locations against 1,325 property locations with investments of $4.0B in FY15.

The company made investment of approx. $1.2B in FY16 and $400M in 4Q16. “

Our strong pace of investment activity in 2016 is a testament to the value of our long-term real estate net-lease solutions for middle market companies seeking to grow their businesses, enhance wealth and create jobs,” said Christopher H. Volk, President and CEO.