Toyota to maintain level of U.S. investment

Toyota's (TM -0.3% ) top exec in North America says the Japanese automaker will spend $10B in U.S. capital investments over the next five years.

The total will match the amount invested by Toyota over the last five years.

Toyota North America CEO James Lentz thinks the U.S. automobile indusrty will suffer if border taxes are slapped on imports.

