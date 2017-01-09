Esperion launches CVOT study of cholesterol fighter bempedoic acid; shares up 2%

Thinly traded micro cap Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR +1.7% ) perks up on more than triple normal volume, albeit on turnover of only 716K shares, in response to the initiation of a global cardiovascular outcomes trial (CVOT) assessing the effects of bempedoic acid on the occurrence of major CV events in patients with or at high risk of cardiovascular disease who are considered "statin intolerant."

The large-scale trial, called CLEAR, will enroll ~12,600 subjects across 600 sites in 30 countries and will run almost five years. The treatment duration will be 3.5 years. If all goes well, the company expects to file marketing applications in the U.S. and Europe by 2022.

Bempedoic acid is a small molecule that lowers cholesterol without the side effects associated with statins. Once in the liver, it converts into a derivative coenzyme which directly inhibits an enzyme called ATP citrate lyase (ACL) which plays a key role in cholesterol and fatty acid synthesis.