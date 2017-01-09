Total expands Uganda presence with $900M deal for Tullow's Lake Albert stake

Total (TOT -0.7% ) agrees to acquire most of Tullow Oil's (OTCPK:TUWLF, OTCPK:TUWOY) stake in Uganda's Lake Albert oil project for $900M, ending Tullow's role as an operator in the country and giving TOT access to valuable fresh oil reserves.

The deal includes $200M in cash and $700M to be used for future development costs of the Ugandan fields and pipelines.

Tullow says the development phase of the Lake Albertproject, which is expected to ultimately produce ~230K bbl/day of oil and begin producing by the end of 2020, would cost $5.2B, including $3B required to reach first oil production.