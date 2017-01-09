EU's Vestager says pending EU review of Dow-DuPont merger "still very open"

Dow Chemical (DOW +1.2% ) and DuPont (DD +1.4% ) face a “still very open” outcome from a European Union antitrust review of their merger, EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager tells Bloomberg.

The EU is concerned that the agrochemical industry is already “a very concentrated sector” and that farmers need to have a choice of seeds and crop-protection products, Vestager says.

The companies defended themselves against EU objections at a closed-door hearing in Brussels today.