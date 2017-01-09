AMAG Pharma -35%; Raymond James downgrades

Risk/reward is skewed to the downside thanks to another Makena autoinjector snag, says analyst Christopher Raymond, downgrading AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG -35.2% ) to Underperform.

The primary source for AMAG's growth and cash flow, Makena loses orphan drug status in February 2018, and the company is discontinuing the comparative pain study for the autoinjector that was supposed to be the main differentiator between Makena and generics.

Source: Bloomberg

Previously: AMAG 2016 top line may be a bit light versus consensus; shares ease 11% premarket (Jan. 9)

The company presents at the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference tomorrow at 2:30 ET.

#JPM17