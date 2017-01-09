FDA grants Priority Review for Roche's Tecentriq for type of advanced bladder cancer

The FDA accepts under Priority Review Genentech's (OTCQX:RHHBY) supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) seeking approval of TECENTRIQ (atezolizumab) for the treatment of patients with locally advanced/metastatic urothelial carcinoma who are ineligible for cisplatin chemotherapy and have either advanced after chemo or have not been previously treated.

Priority Review status shortens the review clock to six months from the usual 10 months. The agency's action date is April 30.

Atezolizumab is a PD-L1 antagonist that is designed to block inhibitory T-cell checkpoints thereby allowing cytotoxic T cells to reach the tumor. It is currently approved in the U.S. to treat urothelial carcinoma following platinum-based chemo and non-small lung cancer.