Strong start for Macau in front of Chinese New Year

The word from across the Pacific is that early channels checks on Macau gaming revenue look strong.

JPM Securities forecasts a run rate of 15% Y/Y growth after eight days, with demand strong for the high-end of both the VIP and mass market segments. The January revenue outlook from Aegis Capital is even stronger, while Bernstein sees 10% to 12% growth for the full month (source Bloomberg).

Looming large in the casino sector is the Chinese New Year, which begins on January 27.

The SA Marketplace roundtable sized up the prospects for Macau over the weekend.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY, WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF, LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY, MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Crown (NASDAQ:MPEL).

