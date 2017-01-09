Holiday 2016 spending trends

First Data reports that overall holiday spending increased 4.7%Y/Y in 2016.

For retail categories, the company says spending was up 3.6%,

Retail e-commerce transactions rose 12%. More than one fifth (21.3%) of all holiday spending was conducted online, a substantial increase from 15.4% last year.

Department store sales were down 4.8%.

Clothing and accessories saw modest growth of 0.1%.

Women’s ready-to-wear retailers saw a decline of 3.7%.

Electronics and appliances sales were up up 8.5%.

Source: Press Release