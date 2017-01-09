Cummins upgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Cummins (CMI -0.7% ) is upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight with a $135 price target, raised from $108, at Barclays, which says share losses may moderate while the company's capital deployment could drive upside.

Barclays says it is stepping back from a 2-3 year negative stance on CMI shares which was based on the view that vertical integration at North American heavy and medium truck OEMs would push down margins in CMI's largest and most visible business in a structural way.

But CMI surprisingly reversed steady share losses in H2 2016, and shares may moderate now that the pressure point has passed.