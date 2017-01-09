General Motors rumbles through the Detroit Auto Show

General Motors (GM) is making plenty of news today with the Detroit Auto Show opening in its backyard.

CEO Mary Barra says the company is learning a lot through its autonomous vehicle testing and seeing quite a bit of interest in its Bolt all-electric EV.

She adds that the company is focused on producing a fuel-efficient fleet and will adjust to the higher mix of SUV buyers.

Other tidbits from the auto show floor include the unsurprising statements that GM isn't interested in merging with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and that it will continue to make some small cars in Mexico.

GM is also hanging some new hardware after the Chevy Bolt won the 2017 Car of the Year at the Detroit show.

Outside of Detroit, Greenlight Capital lands FTC clearance for its 17M shares of GM (FTC notice) it picked up.

Sources: Bloomberg and CNBC