Reuters: Airbus may announce 8% increase in 2016 deliveries

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) will post a better than expected 8% increase in deliveries for 2016, after a year-end sprint that narrowed the gap with Boeing (NYSE:BA), Reuters reports, citing industry experts and records of aircraft movements.

Airbus delivered more than 100 jets last month, according to a Reuters analysis of flight-tracking data, lifting its 2016 tally past 680 planes, including 60 of the delayed A320neo, and well above the company's informal target of more than 670.

Airbus remains in second place behind Boeing, but the growth would contrast with Boeing's 2% drop in 2016 deliveries to 748 planes reported last week.