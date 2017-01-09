BofA sued by FDIC over deposit insurance payments

According to the agency, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) ignored FDIC instructions over how to account for counterparty exposure.

The FDIC sued the bank for at least $542M in payments for the last three quarters of 2013 and all of 2014. The total could go higher as the FDIC contends BofA owes more than $1B going back to 2011.

It's a technical disagreement, says the bank, and the amounts being talked about are a fraction what's paid annually to the agency.

This is likely to get resolved with a payment to the FDIC, says KBW's Brian Kleinhanzi, and it could impact book value by as much as $0.06 if the final charge is close to $1B.