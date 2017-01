DTE Energy (DTE -1% ) is downgraded to Neutral from Buy with a $105 price target at UBS, which sees Wall Street estimates already reflecting much of the upside in the latest 5%-7% EPS growth.

UBS sees midstream as an appealing avenue but worries that P&I risks and more M&A in gas midstream could prove tricky.

The firm also sees a risk that updates on Michigan legislation could prove a "topping out" of the DTE story with more limited specifics to drive estimates higher.