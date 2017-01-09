HCA leads hospitals higher after preliminary results

Ahead of its presentation today at the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference, HCA (HCA +3.2% ) announced preliminary full-year adjusted EBITDA of $8.2B, inline with consensus estimates.

Q4 same-facility admissions up 1.6% Y/Y; same-facility equivalent admissions up 1.5%; same-facility emergency room visits up 1.6%.

Full results and 2017 guidance are due on Jan. 31.

Commenting, Mizuho's Sheryl Skolnick says HCA is gaining at the expense of weaker players, "but at some point, even the best house can’t shine as brightly on a dingy block." She notes a "concerning pattern" of declining ER visit growth, and declines in long-term inpatient volume as "the real worry" for hospitals." Source: Bloomberg

Also holding court at JPM, Tenet Health (THC +4.7% ) CEO Trevor Fetter says 1.5% of revenue and 1% of admissions are at risk if the Obamacare exchanges end.

