Comstock Resources inks Haynesville shale joint venture

Comstock Resources (CRK -3.3% ) says it has entered into a joint development venture with USG Properties to target the Haynesville shale in Louisiana and Texas.

CRK says it will operate wells on acreage recently acquired by USG and manage the drilling program in exchange for a 12.5% working interest in the acreage; CRK can acquire an additional 12.5% interest in each well drilled by reimbursing USG for acreage costs.

With the addition of the venture, CRK revises its 2017 capital budget to $168.5M and anticipates drilling 24 Haynesville shale wells in 2017.