Facebook to reportedly test 'mid-roll' ads

Claimed forthcoming testing of the format would offer publishers the opportunity to run ads within videos after at least 20 seconds of viewing and only on videos of at least 90 seconds in length, criteria prospectively suggesting incentive for creation of a higher volume of content at greater durations of time.
Revenue is said to be split 55% to publishers and the remainder to Facebook, an arrangement similar to that employed by YouTube.
With Facebook (FB +1%) dynamically pursuing video initiatives, such efforts to bolster revenue contributions across video through new ad forms would come as little surprise.