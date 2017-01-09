Citrix acquires Unidesk

Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) announced the acquisition of Unidesk, the inventor of the Windows application packaging and management technology. The acquisition will make it simpler and easier for partners and customers to securely deploy and manage apps and desktops through XenApp and XenDesktop.

Citrix will continue to sell Unidesk as a standalone product for VMware Horizon and Microsoft virtual desktop deployment customers.

Senior VP of Engineering at Citrix, Jeroen van Rotterdam: “By incorporating Unidesk technology into XenApp and XenDesktop, Citrix advances its industry leadership by offering the most powerful and easy to deploy application layering solution available for delivering and managing app and desktops in the cloud, on-premises and in hybrid deployment environments.”

CEO of Unidesk, Don Bulens: “Citrix created the market for VDI and secure app and data delivery and is the clear industry leader, so it makes the most sense to integrate our offerings into a comprehensive solution that makes deployment and management easy, while delivering an unbeatable user experience.”