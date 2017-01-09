Egalet confirms ARYMO ER approval, expects commercial launch this quarter

The FDA's approval triggers the release of $40M in new funding to the company from the second tranche of last August's senior secured debt round.

ARYMO ER has been approved in three dosage strengths - 15 mg, 30 mg, and 60 mg. Commercial launch is planned for this quarter.

A conference call is set for this evening at 8:15 ET.

EGLT remains under trading halt, up 15.45% .

Update at 3:17: The trading halt is supposed to come off at 3:30 ET.