Diplomat Pharmacy's softer 2016 guidance pressures shares, down 5%

Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO -4.9% ) eases on average volume in response to its announcement that it expects 2016 revenues and EBITDA to be at or near the low end of its announced ranges.

Chairman & CEO Phil Hagerman admits it was a tough year and adds that 2017 doesn't look much better as far as growth is concerned.

Concurrently, the company announces that it has inked an agreement to acquire Houston, TX-based Affinity Biotech, a specialty pharmacy and infusion services firm focused on hemophilia patients, for $16M in cash and up to $4M in additional contingent consideration. Affinity booked $27M in revenue in 2016. Non-GAAP EBITDA was $3M. The deal should close next month.

#JPM17